11 inmates gain admission into open university in Ogun

The inmates are urged to have thirst for knowledge and be a generation that would restore Africa’s pride.

National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)
National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN)

The Nigerian Correctional Service (NCoS) has said that 11 inmates at the Medium Security Custodial Centre, Ibara, in Ogun have gained admission into the National Open University of Nigeria (NOUN).

The command Public Relations Officer (PRO), Mr Victor Oyeleke said this in a statement he issued on Wednesday in Abuja.

Oyeleke said that there was wide jubilation in the Custodial Centre as the eleven Inmates in the facility were matriculated into the (NOUN) to study various courses.

He named the courses as Business Administration, Political Science, Criminology and Security Studies, Peace and Conflict Resolution and Public Administration among others.

He quoted the Vice Chancellor of the University, Prof. Olufemi Peters as charging the inmates to be good ambassadors of NOUN in their conduct.

Olufemi, who was represented by Dr. Segun Adenuga, the Director Abeokuta Study Center, assured the inmates of NOUN’s commitment to making their study seamless and peaceful.

He urged them to have thirst for knowledge and be a generation that would restore Africa’s pride to help change the continent after their release from custody.

He expressed the gratitude of the NOUN to NCoS for its cooperation and specially commended the effort of the welfare and Education desk officer of the Custodial Center for his commitment at ensuring the inmates have seamless studies.

Earlier, the Controller General, NCoS, Mr Haliru Nababa implored the matriculating students and other inmates to take advantage of the opportunity given by NOUN to add value to their lives.

Nababa, who was represented by the Controller of Corrections, Ogun State Command, Mr Abdurasheed Alimi, reiterated that the occasion underscored the core mandate of NCoS.

This, he said, in which was to reform and rehabilitate those in its care and subsequently reintegrate them back to the society.

He informed that the Service had continued to deliver on its mandate through a plethora of academic and vocational skills acquisition programmes, as well as psychosocial support for inmates.

Nababa noted that over 3,000 inmates were currently undergoing various programmes with the NOUN and other Higher institutions that were in partnership with the service.

He expressed his appreciation to President Muhammadu Buhari for the rare commitment to life-changing programmes for offenders in custody.

The CG also appreciated the effort of development partners in the worthy course, calling on members of the public to look beyond the old broken life of offenders.

“Consider assisting them to settle peacefully in the society as this is the only way to break the circle of re-offending, ” he urged.

Nababa assured of his irrevocable commitment to the safety and comprehensive reformation of the offenders in his care.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that this was the third matriculation at the Custodial Center, under the auspices of NOUN.

The ceremony was witnessed by the Director of Mass Literary, Alhaji Mikail Lawal, who represented the Commissioner for Education, Ogun State, Prof Abayomi Arigbabu.

The total number of inmates of Ibara Custodial Center studying various degree programmes at the NOUN is now 61 including two Masters Degree students.

