Nigeria’s Jigawa State Police Command reportedly arrested 11 men on Saturday, May 30 for allegedly raping a 12-year-old girl.

Reports say they were arrested after the police received a complaint of one of the suspects who is 57-years-old being seen at the Limawa market in Dutse LGA, trying to lure the victim.

Interestingly, after the arrest of the 57-year-old, the victim disclosed the names of other men who had had sex with her on different occasions.

Spokesperson of the state police, Abdu Jinjiri who confirmed the incident said: “A case of rape is being investigated at the Criminal Investigation Department (CID) in Dutse, sequel to a report received by the Police that a 57-year-old man of Ma’ai village, Dutse LGA was seen at Limawa market trying to lure a 12-year-old girl of the same address, to seclusion so as to have sexual intercourse with her.

“And to this end, the police arrested the listed suspects."

He added that further investigations were underway and once the necessary evidence was gathered, the suspects would be put before the court to answer for the suspected crime.