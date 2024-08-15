ADVERTISEMENT
11 dead, 8 injured in Abia road traffic crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

Ezeoma revealed that further updates on the cause of the crash would be made public as soon as the FRSC crash investigators concluded their investigation.

The FRSC made the disclosure in a statement signed by the Sector Commander, Mrs Ngozi Ezeoma, and made available to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Umuahia.

Ezeoma said that the crash occurred at the Arongwa Village axis of the expressway opposite Arab Contractors Construction Company on Wednesday at 12:45 p.m.

The sector commander stated that a preliminary investigation revealed that the cause of the crash was excessive speed.

According to her, the crash involved a Nissan Caravan commercial bus and a HOWO commercial truck.

She said that the bus that was conveying 19 people (8 male adults and 11 female adults) to Enugu rammed into the truck.

“A combined rescue team from FRSC RS 9.31 Aba and RS 9.32 km78 Aba Unit commands arrived at the crash scene within five minutes of notice to conduct rescue operations.

“At the time of the crash, 10 persons (5 male adults and 5 female adults) were injured, while 9 persons (4 male adults and 5 female adults) died on the spot.

“The injured victims were taken to Ronald Hospital, Umuikaa, and Living Word Hospital, Aba, while the dead victims were taken to Alanwemadu and Peace Mortuary, Aba.

“During a hospital follow-up on the crash victims, it was discovered that one male adult and one female adult died this evening, while one of the victims was referred to the Federal Medical Center Umuahia.

“With this latest event, a total of 11 persons (five male adults and six female adults) are confirmed dead, and eight persons (four male adults and four female adults) are confirmed injured.

Ezeoma revealed that further updates on the cause of the crash would be made public as soon as the FRSC crash investigators concluded their investigation.

