10K and a year supply of Morning Fresh to be won every week in the Morning Fresh #OverallBestInDishwashing this June

Authors:

Pulse Mix

We have seen the best in beauty, best in eating, best in everything literally but now it's time for people to meet the overall best in dishwashing.

With all the hustle and bustle of our everyday activities, we all need something light to spice up our day and that’s why Morning Fresh is here to give you premium fun.

The Overall best in dishwashing challenge is currently ongoing and you could just be among the winners this time around. To participate, follow the following steps:

  • Recreate the #overallbestindishwashing video made by the lovely @diaryofakitchenlover
  • Get the squeaky jingle and use it to to remake your own video.
  • You can do yours creatively and in a fun way. Just have fun!
  • post it, tag @morningfreshng, tag your friends using #overallbestindishwashing and #naijano1bestsellingdishwashingliquid.

We know what you’re thinking; the steps are pretty simple right? We know! The first prize winner goes home with 10k and a year supply of Morning Fresh and the 2nd prize winner takes home 6 months supply of the superior grease cutting power.

The amazing thing about this awesome competition is that 2 winners will be selected every week, in the month of June. So, if you are looking for how to unwind, have fun and get the best out of your superior grease cutting power, just join the challenge and trust Nigeria’s no.1 best selling dishwashing liquid to help you love life with our numerous fun activities.

*This is a featured post.

