Louise Signore from the US is reported as saying that staying unmarried and not being tied down to any man has been the greatest source of her long life.

Aside the spinsterhood which she is unapologetic about, she also loves dancing and participating in a lot of exercises.

The old woman who reportedly started throwing parties ever since she turned 90 told CBN she enjoys playing bingo with her friends and eating healthy throughout her life, making it stress-free.

“I think the secret of 107 is I never got married. I think that is the secret. My sister says she wishes she never got married,” Louise is quoted as saying.

Interestingly, it is reported that Louise’s younger sister has also followed her footstep of living long. She is also 103 years old, and it is unclear if she would also credit it to the same factors as Louise.

Louise is not the only old person to have attributed her long life to eating healthy and being unmarried. One Maria Giuseppa Robucci who happened to be the oldest person in Europe but died this year also credited her long life to healthy eating habits.

Also, 113-year-old Jessie Gallan from Scotland is a proponent of spinsterhood. She is also as having said that long live is attributable to staying away from marriage.

If these claims are anything to go by, would you stay away from marriage throughout your life so as to live long?