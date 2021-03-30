Reports say she turned a new age on March 27 and decided to do a birthday photoshoot.

Photos of her wearing a blue skirt and a white T-shirt that shows her appreciation to God for granting her long life.

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style

The inscription on her T-shirt reads: “Blessed to see my 105th birthday”.

She posed in different styles for the camera with a beaming smile on her face.

When her photos were uploaded to social media, some users of the various platforms expressed amazement at the fact that the woman is not wheelchair-bound at this time.

READ ALSO: 45 people die in a stampede while jostling to see Magufuli’s corpse, 37 injured

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style

Some people celebrated her and prayed for some more years for her to live.

See some reactions below:

@internetleia; i feel like you can physically see her energy & i luv her

@JasmenSimone; I need to know what’s in her diet

@tht_yungprodigy; She looks great for her age like honestly, it’s amazing she’s not in a wheel chair

105-year-old woman celebrates her birthday in style

@ThekgoR; Sis looks 88 on her best day, black really don’t crack, looking like she’ll make it to 200 at this rate

@lll__rx; She has been using her super powers this whole time, meanwhile everyone else has just unlock theirs for few days when that moon thing happened

@kondi82; Indeed, God is good all the time and all the time God is good. We thank God for your life. You are blessed and i believe you will live to see your 110th birthday. May God bless us with same age and good health in Jesus almighty name aaaaaamen.