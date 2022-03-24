1,000 taxis will provide employment in Lagos, says Sanwo-Olu

The scheme, codenamed 'LagosRide,' was launched at a well-attended ceremony held at the State House in Alausa.

The ride-hailing taxi initiative, which is being operated on a lease-to-own basis, is a component of the State Government’s multimodal transportation blueprint being executed under the traffic management and transportation pillar of the THEMES agenda of the Sanwo-Olu administration.

Sanwo-Olu added that LagosRide has dash cams, panic buttons and can be operated by the mobile app of the driver to guarantee the safety of users.

He said, “The objective of the taxi scheme has been a non-negotiable design of our multimodal transportation system and we are here to handover to those that will be operating the taxi scheme.

“Under this arrangement, all beneficiaries will be provided with a brand new car which over time will become the driver’s property after the completion of the vehicles that have been highly subsidised.

“What we see here is that Lagos is moving away from the era of rickety kabu kabu, that you are not sure will take you to your destination, to brand new, comfortable, well thought-out, safe and secure transportation vehicles to cater for the entire spectrum of our transportation agenda.

“The multiplier effect of this singular initiative on job creation, youth employment and economic growth and development in the state cannot be overstated.”