1,000 entries, 10 winners: CrossPoint Innovate ends with a splash!

CrossPoint Innovate is a training, mentorship, and empowerment platform for young people and entrepreneurs.

Winners have emerged at the CrossPoint Innovate Pitch and Grant Conference 2021 which took place earlier today in Lagos. Out of more than 1,000 entries for the pitch competition, 10 businesses were selected to pitch at today’s program, which saw the seasoned panel of judges respond to live pitches on the big stage.

After a series of spirited pitches from the top ten competitors, Emergency Station by Elcutiee, Maximus Recycling Solutions and Keramel Naturals, emerged as first, second and third place winners for the CrossPoint Innovate Grant of 2 million Naira, 1.5 million Naira and 1 million Naira, respectively.

The other seven runners up, winners in their own right, received grants of N500,000 Naira each. They are Diya Collections, MyStash Technologies, Caregivers Nigeria, Afrilearn, Become Tech, Farmsquare Agricultural Company Limited and ToiBox.

Judges at the pitch and grant conference were the CEO of AIICO Insurance, Tunde Fajemirokun, Co-founder, Bluechip Technologies, Olumide Soyombo, Founder, AGS Tribe, Ife Durosinmi Etti, Principal, Boston Consulting Group, Olayinka Majekudunmi and Founder, Shomya Cosmetics, Elaine Shobanjo. Mr. Fajemirokun delivered the keynote address, while a Co-Founder of PiggyVest, Josh Chibueze delivered a motivational talk on the humble beginnings of their organisation.

CrossPoint Innovate is a training, mentorship, and empowerment platform for young people and entrepreneurs, led by Ladi Soyombo, also the Lead Pastor of CrossPoint Church, out of which the initiative was birthed. Speaking at the program, Mr. Soyombo said that the CrossPoint Innovate Grant process arose out of his growing concern for young people and entrepreneurs struggling through the global pandemic and looking for opportunities to thrive.

“Since the COVID-19 pandemic and the social unrest that came in the aftermath of the #endsars, we saw that millions of our young people are eager to express themselves and be productive members of society, but the opportunities in Nigeria are few. This is the first step we are taking to address this need.”

CrossPoint Innovate was hosted by media personality Ayo Mairo-Ose and the keynote speech was delivered by insurance industry leader, Babatunde Fajemirokun.

