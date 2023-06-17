100-level student commits suicide in OAU

Salako was found lifeless on Wednesday, June 14, 2023, in an uncompleted building in the Lagere area, Ile-Ife.

It was also learnt that a bottle of a sniper, an insecticide, believed to have been taken by the deceased was found near where her dead body was found, suggesting that she may have committed suicide.

Confirming the incident, Osun Police Command spokesperson, Yemisi Opalola said a probe had commenced into what could have led to Treasure’s death.

She said, “We have evacuated the body and deposited it at the morgue of the OAUTH Complex, Ile-Ife. People are insinuating suicide because of what was found near the deceased.

“But we are still going ahead with our probe to determine what caused her death. At the hospital, checks would be carried out on the body. We will also probe all possibilities to be sure of what must have happened to her.”

Also confirming the student’s, OAU Public Relations Officer (PRO), Abiodun Olanrewaju said the incident occurred outside the university campus and condoled the family of the deceased.

His words: “It is very unfortunate that we had lost a part one student, a promising young lady to what was alleged to be suicide, although it happened outside campus, we are not happy that we could lose such a person under such circumstances, the university under the administration of Vice-chancellor Professor Simeon Bamire is pained that a student of that tender age could resolve to such thing.

“We appeal to Nigerians to be their brothers’ keepers. The filler we are getting is that she has suffered from depression and people around her knew all this, they ought to have referred her to someone elderly or someone who could be of help to her.

“We sympathise with ourselves especially the parent who lost this young bright lady. I want to admonish you that this world is filled with ups and downs. Emotional, psychological, and academic frustrations should not make anyone resolve in taking his or her life.”