The minor was reportedly dumped near General Hospital Markurdi located at Northbank in Nigeria by an unknown person in the early hours of Sunday, August 4, 2019 as she was in labour pains.

According to Gistreel.com, a good Samaritan who came across her took her into the health center where she was delivered by Dr Ijoko and Dr Yima through caesarian section due to immature pelvis.

Upon interrogation by health workers at the hospital, it came to light that the little girl was an orphan from Tiv in Benue state, but has been living in an Internally Displaced Persons (IDP) Camp located in the State.

It is not yet clear who meted out the sexual assault to the little girl, impregnated and left her to her fate.

The story has reignited questions about the safety of less privileged children in social welfare homes.

See photos below: