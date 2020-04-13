With Nigeria's initial lockdown order reaching its ending point, people are looking forward, more than ever, to going back outside and getting back to their daily lives.

Yipee! [Credit -GfyCat] GfyCat

There are whispers of an extension, of course. And even though that's the likeliest thing that'll happen now, it has not stopped people from planning and anxiously looking forward to the day we all get back into the sun... into freedom.

As soon as Buhari or Sanwoolu [or both of them] say it's OK to get out, here are the things Nigerians are jumping right into:

1. A piercing because YOLO... OBVIOUSLY!

2. You know, just to feel the sun on your face

3. Relationships have always been overrated anyway [abi?]

4. Because... imagine not leaving an offspring to carry on your legacy

5. Kasala go burst!

6. That first Sunday after, Churches will have better attendance than on a crossover service

7. Lawyers preparing to take up divorce cases

8. Barbers will have to attend to a lot of cavemen

9. Live fully and freely. Amen

10. This woman is actually speaking in the thing that has experience