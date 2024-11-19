10 Traders in court for tampering with and damaging with IBEDC meters

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are – Olalere Alabi, 45, Segun Adesokan, 42, Rabiu Ishola, 42, Kabir Sanusi, 45, and Sunday Odunlade, 48. Others are; Ayo Suicide, 40, Femi Odogwu, 48, Funmilayo Ayodele, 34, Oluwakemi Abatan, 42, and Josephine Johnson, 53.

The defendants, including three females, are facing a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy, tampering with meters and damaging meters.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, ASP Sunday Fatola told the court that the defendants, all traders at Temidire Market, Eleyele, Ibadan, allegedly conspired together to commit the offence at the market.

Fatola said the defendants allegedly tampered with the seal of Standard Postpaid meters within their shops at the market, property of IBEDC. He said that the defendants also defrauded the distribution company of electric energy consumption.

Fatola said the defendants also allegedly damaged Standard Post Paid Meters No: 62624005773, 62624005781, 62624003398, 62624000915 and 060021052119. Others are 62624001129, 62624005732, 62624002648, 62624003380 and 0660021052361.

The offences, the prosecution counsel said, contravened Sections 441, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, Mrs S. I. Babalola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦300,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.