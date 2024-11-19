ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

10 Traders in court for tampering with and damaging with IBEDC meters

News Agency Of Nigeria

The traders allegedly tampered with the seal of Standard Postpaid meters within their shops at the market.

10 Traders in court for tampering with and damaging with IBEDC meters
10 Traders in court for tampering with and damaging with IBEDC meters

Recommended articles

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the defendants are – Olalere Alabi, 45, Segun Adesokan, 42, Rabiu Ishola, 42, Kabir Sanusi, 45, and Sunday Odunlade, 48. Others are; Ayo Suicide, 40, Femi Odogwu, 48, Funmilayo Ayodele, 34, Oluwakemi Abatan, 42, and Josephine Johnson, 53.

The defendants, including three females, are facing a 12-count charge bordering on conspiracy, tampering with meters and damaging meters.

Earlier, the prosecuting counsel, ASP Sunday Fatola told the court that the defendants, all traders at Temidire Market, Eleyele, Ibadan, allegedly conspired together to commit the offence at the market.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fatola said the defendants allegedly tampered with the seal of Standard Postpaid meters within their shops at the market, property of IBEDC. He said that the defendants also defrauded the distribution company of electric energy consumption.

Fatola said the defendants also allegedly damaged Standard Post Paid Meters No: 62624005773, 62624005781, 62624003398, 62624000915 and 060021052119. Others are 62624001129, 62624005732, 62624002648, 62624003380 and 0660021052361.

The offences, the prosecution counsel said, contravened Sections 441, 451 and 516 of the Criminal Code Laws of Oyo State, 2000.

The defendants, however, pleaded not guilty to the charges. The Magistrate, Mrs S. I. Babalola admitted the defendants to bail in the sum of ₦300,000 each, with one surety each in like sum.

Babalola adjourned the matter until January 28, 2025, for a hearing.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Governor Yahaya presents ₦320 billion 2025 Budget to Gombe Assembly

Governor Yahaya presents ₦320 billion 2025 Budget to Gombe Assembly

Wike approves ₦1.1bn compensation for property owners on Airport road - Kuje

Wike approves ₦1.1bn compensation for property owners on Airport road - Kuje

Court orders Ondo Govt to pay ₦30 million to amputee shot by Amotekun

Court orders Ondo Govt to pay ₦30 million to amputee shot by Amotekun

PDP holds first SEC meeting in 2 years after Cross River leadership crisis

PDP holds first SEC meeting in 2 years after Cross River leadership crisis

Edo Assembly approves Okpebholo’s request for 20 Special Advisers

Edo Assembly approves Okpebholo’s request for 20 Special Advisers

Tinubu requests lawmaker’s approval for fresh ₦1.767tn external loan

Tinubu requests lawmaker’s approval for fresh ₦1.767tn external loan

DSS releases Ogun PDP guber candidate Ladi Adebutu from custody

DSS releases Ogun PDP guber candidate Ladi Adebutu from custody

Tinubu submits INEC REC nominees to Senate

Tinubu submits INEC REC nominees to Senate

Court orders foreign ministry, NiDCOM to return 270 Nigerians from Ethiopian prison

Court orders foreign ministry, NiDCOM to return 270 Nigerians from Ethiopian prison

Pulse Sports

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

Athletics Power Couples: The Woodhalls link up with Noah Lyles and Junelle Bromfield at GQ's Men of the Year Party

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

'This is the moment I have been waiting for' - Super Eagles goalkeeper Maduka Okoye

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi finally agree on one thing after 15-year rivalry

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

I’ve worked hard – WWE legend Dwayne ‘The Rock’ Johnson agrees he is richer than Cristiano Ronaldo

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

Benin vs Nigeria: Set piece struggles, and 2 other things we learnt in Super Eagles’ draw with the Cheetahs

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

AFCON 2025Q: Osimhen saves Super Eagles against Benin as Nigeria claim top spot in Group D

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A police patrol team attached to Taura division raced to the scene and evacuated the corpses to Hadejia General Hospital for medical examinations.

Driver, 9 passengers die instantly as vehicle crashes into parked trailer

Police arrest Ondo prophetess over mother and child’s death in her church

Police arrest Ondo prophetess over mother and child’s death in her church

Man hospitalised after policemen chased him into ditch

Man hospitalised after policemen chased him into ditch

Nigerian Police rescue abducted baby

Edo Police rescue abducted 14-month-old baby