10 things you should know about the Heirs Life Essay Championship for children & schools

#FeatureByHeirsLifeAssurance: Recently, one the leading leading digital life insurance companies in Nigeria, Heirs Life Assurance (HLA) announced its inaugural national essay competition for primary and junior secondary school students across Nigeria.

10 things you should know about the Heirs Life Essay Championship for children & schools.

According to HLA, the competition is aimed at helping students develop effective writing skills and foster a communal bond across educational institutions in the country.

To fully understand what this competition is all about, see the 10 points below:

  1. The championship is open to students aged 8-13 years. If you are above, please just sit this out. 
  2. Essay topic is “If I was the President of Nigeria “. The write up must not be more than 500 words.
  3. No multiple entries. Only one entry per child. 
  4. The essay must be typed, with student name and essay title included at the top of the first page.
  5. Every child needs the permission of his/her school to register and submit their essay. 
  6. The essay must be submitted in Microsoft Word (DOC/DOCX) format, font size 12.
  7. Application opened on Friday, May 27, 2022, and will close June 17, 2022. 
  8. The winning student will get a brand-new laptop, while his/her school will receive N500,000 worth of books and educational materials. 
  9. Parents, guardians, and school administrators are advised to encourage their children, pupils, students, and wards to participate in the essay championship to push the boundary of creativity among our future leaders.
  10. Essay should be submitted to www.heirslifeassurance.com/essay

So, there you have it. If you want to know more about the championship or Heirs Life’s products, visit the company’s website at https://www.heirslifeassurance.com.

Heirs Life is a subsidiary of Heirs Holdings and offers simple, quick, accessible, and reliable life insurance, retirement, and children’s education protection plans.

#FeatureByHeirsLifeAssurance

