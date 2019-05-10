The Rivers State Command of the Nigeria Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC) has reportedly arrested 10 suspected oil thieves in various parts of the state.

Mohammed Haruna, the state Commandant of the NSCDC said this while parading the suspects on Wednesday, May 8, 2019.

Haruna said that four trucks, two buses, and two power boats were seized from the suspects.

Other items seized from the suspects include one speedboat, a wooden boat loaded with 42 drums of illegally refined DPK (kerosine) and a car.

According to the NSCDC Commandant, the vehicles were used in conveying the stolen products.

He said, “On April 17, 2019, the anti-vandal team of the NSCDC in Rivers State seized three trucks and two buses filled with AGO, while three suspects were arrested.

“Notably among the trucks is a short truck with number plate, XB 290 SH, filled with suspected crude oil along Rukpokwu in Obio/Akpor LGA of the state.

“Also, April 18, 2019, one long truck with number plate, RBC 273 XP, was confiscated at the scene of crime along Petrochemical, Eleme area, though no product was found in it.

“Again, on April 24, 2019, two power boats loaded with suspected stolen crude oil and a speedboat were confiscated near Gitto point.

“Two days later, a suspect and a Toyota Camry car with number plate, KNM 138 GU, loaded with illegally refined AGO, were impounded by the anti-vandal team of the corps in the Obio/Akpor LGA of Rivers State.”

According to Punch, Haruna said that the command had finished investigation and charged the suspects to court.