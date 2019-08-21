However, it is a commandment that Christians have received, to train their children in the way of God. This article outlines below 11 helpful suggestions that are sure to help you understand how to raise a godly child. The first thing to do is realise that it takes proper planning and implementation. You can’t just “hope” for the Bible to impact the life of your children. You’ll have to work at it daily.

How to raise a Godly child

Be a good example

Children are copycats of their parents so as parents, you should lead by example. The bulk of parenting is done by example. Jesus trained his twelve disciples by example. Don't expect to teach your kids what the Bible says if you do not follow it yourself. Kids need to see that you're willing to live out your definition of who a godly person should be.

Individualize teaching time for the child

Do what works for you. but be sure to create the time to teach. In some homes, the typical Bible study setting may not work. Neither may weekly family devotion. Instead, look for teachable moments with your kid. Bedtime is a great opportune time for teaching. It is amazing what children will do to delay bedtime, but you can keep the discussion productive. Dinner time is another opportunity when you could talk about the things of God.

Be purposeful about the character traits you want your child to have

Decide each year what was most important for your child to learn that year. Bring up character topics, such as honesty or how to treat people and discuss it with them during teaching moments when you have their full attention.

Be willing to grow in your own learning of who Christ is.

Over the years, your understanding of who Christ is and how He relates to you and the world around you should continually grow. Allow your kids to walk through those changes with you. Don't be afraid to let them know you didn’t have answers or that you are wrong.

Teach your children boundaries

Give them liberty within those boundaries. That teaches independence, but also self-control and respect for authority.

Guide them to read the Bible from their toddler age

The best guide for training Christian children for good character and godly lifestyle are loaded in the Bible. Second Timothy chapter 3 verses 16 to 17 says: “All Scripture is given by inspiration of God, and is profitable for doctrine, for reproof, for correction, for instruction in righteousness, that the man of God may be complete, thoroughly equipped for every good work.”

Don’t irritate your children

Your decisions should be fair. Colossians chapter 3 verse 21 says: “Fathers, do not provoke your children, lest they become discouraged.”

Know what you want your child to look like as adults

Ultimately, you want your kids to be like Christ, so He should be the primary model you use. Talk about Jesus often. He shouldn't be a stranger in your home.

Define for them what it means to be a Christ follower.

A working definition is one who knows what God requires of him and is willing to do whatever it takes to meet the requirement. Get your kids to understand it is not just a term, it is a life mission.

Pray and trust Christ.

Only God’s grace can really build godliness and every child has the ability to resist that grace. In the end, do all you know to do and trust God with your children.

Do you have a plan for your parenting?

This article was first published on AfricaParent.com