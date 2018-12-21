Here are 10 of the bizarre reports that made our list.

1) Serial killer suspected of murdering 7 women

In July 2018, an alleged serial killer Danuel Drayton was arrested by the Los Angeles Police Department, LAPD, after being linked to several rape and murder cases.

Authorities claim investigations linked Drayton to as much as seven murders with the pattern being the same.

2) Yahoo boy stabs himself to death

A young man Mukoro Ovie A.K.A Close Betting alleged to be an Internet fraudster stabbed himself to death. According to reports, the deceased ran away to a town hall after his mother reportedly took him to a church in the community for prayers over his strange behaviour days before his death.

Close friends of the deceased revealed that the deceased who had been in his early 20s had just thrown a lavish birthday party in May at a popular hotel in the Ekuigbo area of Ughelli, spending thousands on drinks for guests who attended the party.

3) 5 boys drugged and filmed 2 girls while raping them

In the month of October, it was reported that five guys had allegedly invited two girls over to their house and gang-raped them. Even more worryingly they were let go by the police without punishment, neither was any court proceeding instituted against them, despite there being potentially at least 3 offences in their alleged act.

4) Pastor’s wife reportedly shares naked video in church’s WhatsApp group

Mistakes do happen but this mistake was an epic blunder. Osofo Maame, the wife of a Ghanaian pastor has allegedly shared an x-rated clip of herself to church members.

The footage, though a short one reportedly showed her washing her body while also playing with her private part.

5) Little boy cuts off private part of a policeman who tried to rape him

On Tuesday, July 10, 2018, a policeman in Katsina State tried to rape a little boy. As fate would have it the little boy cut off the private part of the officer.

6) EFCC ends luxurious life of Lekki Yahoo Boys

In April 2018, several suspected Internet fraudsters known as ‘yahoo boys’ were arrested by operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) in Lekki Lagos.

The suspected Internet fraudsters were identified as Ale Daniel, Tunde Badmus, Adams Tunde Adedeji, and Ajiboye Gbenga. Luxurious cars such as a Benz, Range Rover and magical charms were recovered from them.

7) Police shoot to death a pastor who doubles as an armed robber

Apparently, a man of God had a side hustle on the side. Pastor Emmanuel was shot dead by the police as he tried to escape when police accosted a robbery gang he was a member of.

8) Missing woman found inside Python’s stomach

After being declared missing following her disappearance on Thursday, June 14, 2018, an Indonesian woman was found dead inside a python on the Island of Sulawesi.

According to Detik.authorities in Southeast Sulawesi province, as well as villagers, as well as villagers, found a python during their search for the 54-year-old woman later identified as Wa Tiba.

9) Yahoo boys who reportedly killed their grandmother for money rituals arrested in Edo State

Two out of a group of four Yahoo boys were apprehended by the police in Edo State while trying to dispose of the body of their grandmother Grace Ovbiedo, who was killed for money rituals.

10) Snake allegedly swallows N36m cash at Benue office

According to a staff of the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board, JAMB, a mystery snake allegedly swallowed proceeds from the sale of admission scratch cards in the state, totaling N36 million.

According to the reports, the mystery snake reportedly sneaked into the accounts office of the Board a number of times and made away with the N36m.

A sales clerk, Philomina Chieshe, told the JAMB registrar and his team that she could not account for the N36m she made in previous years before scratch cards were abolished.