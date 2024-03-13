10 kidnapped victims in Zamfara regains freedom by Army troops

According to the Information Officer to the Operation, Lt. Suleiman Omale, in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday, the troops responded to a distress call and were able to overpower the abductors.

“Responding swiftly to a distress call on the night of March 12, 2024, OPHD troops engaged in a fierce gun duel with the bandits upon arrival in Tsafe town.

“Through aggressive tactics and unwavering determination, the troops overpowered the bandits forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds through a rocky bush, abandoning the kidnapped victims.

“During subsequent mop-up patrols in the area, the resilient troops intercepted and successfully rescued all the 10 victims and reunited them with their families,” Omale explained.