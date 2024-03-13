ADVERTISEMENT
10 kidnapped victims in Zamfara regains freedom by Army troops

News Agency Of Nigeria

The troops responded to a distress call and were able to overpower the abductors.

According to the Information Officer to the Operation, Lt. Suleiman Omale, in a statement issued in Gusau on Wednesday, the troops responded to a distress call and were able to overpower the abductors.

“Responding swiftly to a distress call on the night of March 12, 2024, OPHD troops engaged in a fierce gun duel with the bandits upon arrival in Tsafe town.

“Through aggressive tactics and unwavering determination, the troops overpowered the bandits forcing them to flee with gunshot wounds through a rocky bush, abandoning the kidnapped victims.

“During subsequent mop-up patrols in the area, the resilient troops intercepted and successfully rescued all the 10 victims and reunited them with their families,” Omale explained.

He said that the General Officer Commanding 8 Division of the Nigerian Army Sokoto, Gen. Godwin Matkut, appreciated the troops for their gallant performance, doggedness, brevity, and professionalism. Matkut urged the troops to maintain the momentum in the pursuit of restoring peace and security in the region.

News Agency Of Nigeria

