The Special Task Force (STF) in charge of security in Plateau State and Southern Kaduna has reportedly arrested 10 hoodlums over the recent killings in Jos.

According to the News Agency of Nigeria, five people were killed, several others injured and 12 houses burnt in the Jos crisis last week.

The STF Commander, Maj.-Gen. Augustine Agundu, made this known on Saturday, June 1, 2019, in Jos while parading some of the suspects.

Agundu said the troop arrested the suspects while they were trying to commit arson.

He gave the names of the suspects as Adams Ibrahim, Bello Mohammed, Yusuf Ibrahim, Mansur Suleiman, Saudi Mohammed, Zaraddeen and Haruna.

He said, “The suspects were arrested in possession of petrol in two water bottles, machetes, axes and cutlasses. They were arrested while trying to commence reprisals, a situation which would have engulfed the entire Jos metropolis.

“Also during cordon and search operation in suspected hoodlums hideout in Dutse Uku, Abubakar Abdullahi, Mansur Abdullah and Agwom Azi were apprehended.”

Agundu also told newsmen that two suspected drug peddlers, Abubakar Isah and Muktar Abubakar, were arrested at Congo Russia in Jos.