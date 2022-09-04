RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

10 escape death in Ondo auto crash

News Agency Of Nigeria

No fewer than 10 people escaped death in a lone accident on Saturday at Omotosho Step Down Power Plant on Ijebu-Ode-Ore Expressway in Odigbo Local Government area of Ondo State.

FRSC rescue team during an accident. [NAN]
Alonge told NAN that an Opel Space Wagon marked Ogun AKM 995 SS, carrying 10 passengers, was involved a lone accident due to speeding.

He said that seven of the passengers, including two male adults and five female adults sustained varying degrees of injuries in the accident.

Alonge said that the victims were taken to a private facility, Opeyemi Hospital in Ore, while the vehicle was towed to the Divisional Police Station in Omotosho.

“The accident occurred because of speeding, but no live was lost in the accident,” Alonge said.

He, however, warned motorists to always maintain normal speed limit, shun over speeding and other regulations that violate traffic rules and regulation, which could lead to crashes.

