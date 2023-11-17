ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

10 die in another boat mishap Niger State

News Agency Of Nigeria

Salihu disclosed that the council Chairman of Shiroro alongside the agency desk officer had visited the scene of the incident.

10 die in another boat mishap Niger State
10 die in another boat mishap Niger State

Recommended articles

Alhaji Garba Salihu, Head of Relief and Rehabilitation in the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

He said the agency received a report of a boat mishap in the Shiroro council area that occurred on November 16 around 2:00 pm.

He said the boat left the Zangaro Bassa/Kukoki ward terminal to the Gijiwa/Kato ward terminal in the Shiroro local government area where it capsized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salihu said about 34 passengers were on the boat with 20 male and 14 female.

He said 24 survivors have been rescued and one body recovered adding that search and rescue operation was ongoing to recover the remaining missing persons.

He said those who lost their lives were Farida Muntari, Sharhabila Sagir, Abubakar Sadiq, Na’ima Ibrahim, Amina, Safaratu Ibrahim, Sadiq Ibrahim, Rafiya Yakubu with two bodies unidentified.

He said the boat had six drivers which were Dahiru Yusuf, Sa’idu Shu’aibu, Ahmadu Garba, Sa’idu Garba, Abdulaziz Yahaya, and Lukuman Sani.

He added that the boat mishap was caused by water hyacinth, strong waves, and a grafting tree.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salihu disclosed that the council Chairman of Shiroro alongside the agency desk officer had visited the scene of the incident.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Hoodlums attack police patrol, kill 2 officers in Ebonyi

Hoodlums attack police patrol, kill 2 officers in Ebonyi

Mohbad's Death: Police free Naira Marley, Sam Larry

Mohbad's Death: Police free Naira Marley, Sam Larry

I'd have relocated my mother to Abuja if PDP had lost in Bayelsa - Jonathan

I'd have relocated my mother to Abuja if PDP had lost in Bayelsa - Jonathan

APC hails Appeal Court ruling on Kano governorship election

APC hails Appeal Court ruling on Kano governorship election

I have never tasted alcohol, cigarettes in my life - Akpabio

I have never tasted alcohol, cigarettes in my life - Akpabio

Remi Tinubu kicks against sexual exploitation, violence in Africa

Remi Tinubu kicks against sexual exploitation, violence in Africa

Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

Minister lauds Tinubu’s vision to provide affordable housing for Nigerians

18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports

18 ships with assorted goods to berth at Lagos ports

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

Ebonyi firefighters rescue fuel tanker as gen set explodes inside filling station

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

File photo: Deep well

Angry man jumps into deep well after quarrel with wife, corpse retrieved 5 hours later

The suspects have been apprehended [Nigeria Crime]

Edo sex worker reports 2 of her customers for rape

‘You’re a thief if you’re not paying tithe’ – Pastors says tithing makes you a billionaire

‘You’re a thief if you’re not paying tithe’ – Pastor says tithing makes you a billionaire

Meet Maeve [Stable Diffusion]

How running a food business in Lagos took a toll on her mental health