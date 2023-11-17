10 die in another boat mishap Niger State

Alhaji Garba Salihu, Head of Relief and Rehabilitation in the Niger State Emergency Management Agency (NSEMA), disclosed this to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Minna on Friday.

He said the agency received a report of a boat mishap in the Shiroro council area that occurred on November 16 around 2:00 pm.

He said the boat left the Zangaro Bassa/Kukoki ward terminal to the Gijiwa/Kato ward terminal in the Shiroro local government area where it capsized.

ADVERTISEMENT

Salihu said about 34 passengers were on the boat with 20 male and 14 female.

He said 24 survivors have been rescued and one body recovered adding that search and rescue operation was ongoing to recover the remaining missing persons.

He said those who lost their lives were Farida Muntari, Sharhabila Sagir, Abubakar Sadiq, Na’ima Ibrahim, Amina, Safaratu Ibrahim, Sadiq Ibrahim, Rafiya Yakubu with two bodies unidentified.

He said the boat had six drivers which were Dahiru Yusuf, Sa’idu Shu’aibu, Ahmadu Garba, Sa’idu Garba, Abdulaziz Yahaya, and Lukuman Sani.

He added that the boat mishap was caused by water hyacinth, strong waves, and a grafting tree.

ADVERTISEMENT