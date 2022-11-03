RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

10 corpses found in Edo bush, govt orders autopsy to unravel cause of d*ath

Damilare Famuyiwa

The police, hunters, and vigilantes in Edo, discovered the corpses along a bush path in the state.

10 people have been found dead in Ibillo/Lampese, Akoko-Edo Local Government Area of Edo State.

Briefing journalists after the weekly Executive Council meeting chaired by Governor Godwin Obaseki of Edo at the Government House in Benin city, the state government ordered an autopsy to unravel the cause of the death.

Edo State Commissioner for Communication and Orientation, Chris Nehikhare described the discovery of the corpses as saddening, as he revealed that the autopsy expected to soon be carried out would unravel circumstances surrounding the mysterious deaths.

“The collaboration between the vigilante group, the hunters and the police led to the discovery of corpses of 10 young men, aged probably between 23 and 25, along a bush path.

“They were killed and there were no identifying marks to identify them or even know the cause of death of these young men as there are no signs of trauma or anything to determine how these men were killed or how they died,” Nehikhare added.

“The Edo State Government is very saddened with this occurrence and has ordered that an autopsy be carried out to determine the cause of death and for the police to investigate to find out who they are, how they got there, and what happened because the government is not pleased with the news.”

