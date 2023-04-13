The sports category has moved to a new website.
1 killed, one arrested as robbers attack Abeokuta market

News Agency Of Nigeria

He said seven of the armed robbers escaped and a manhunt to apprehend them had commenced.

SP Abimbola Oyeyemi, the police spokesman in the state, however said in a statement issued in Abeokuta on Thursday that one of the armed robbers was arrested.

Oyeyemi explained that the police successfully repelled the armed robbers who invaded the Tarmac phone market located at Oke ilewo area of Abeokuta.

He said seven of the armed robbers escaped and a manhunt to apprehend them had commenced.

He explained that the gang, numbering about eight, stormed the market at about 5:30 p.m, shooting sporadically and dispossessing traders of expensive phones.

Oyeyemi said the robbers were forced to run by the combined fire power of the police and Amotekun Corps, led by the Divisional Police Officer, Ibara Division, CSP Abayomi Adeniji.

” On sighting the policemen, the robbers engaged them in gun battle, but due to the superior fire power of the policemen, the hoodlums took to their heels.

” They were hotly chased and with the assistance of the market men, one of the robbers later identified as Adeniji Sakiru, 32, was apprehended.

“Unfortunately, one Dayo Bankole, a trader in the market, who was shot by the robbers gave up the ghost while receiving treatment at General Hospital Ijaye, Abeokuta,” he said.

The police spokesman stated that one double barrel locally made gun and charms were recovered from the suspect.

Meanwhile, the outgoing Commissioner of Police, Frank Mba, has directed that the suspect be transferred to the State Criminal Investigation Department for discreet investigation.

He ordered massive manhunt to arrest the remaining members of the gang and bring them to justice.

Mba appealed to members of the public and hospitals to inform the police of anybody with gunshot injury.

News Agency Of Nigeria

