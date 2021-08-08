1 killed as gunmen abduct Swiss expatriate, driver in Ogun

The kidnappers reportedly succeeded in abducting the expatriate and his driver after exchanging fire with the police escort attached to a farm in the area.

The escort attached to the Chairman of Olabel Farms was said to have run into an ambush while on the escort of the VIP from Ilaro.

A source, who spoke to ThePunch about the incident said, “On sighting the policemen attached to the man, the gunmen opened fire on them, and in the ensuing shootout, a Swiss expatriate attached to the farm, Andred Beita, and his driver, who was simply identified as Ifeanyi, were abducted by the gun-wielding kidnappers.

“Two staff of the company, Ishaya Ibrahim and Michael Kujore, sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospitals.”