In a bid to kidnap a Swiss expatriate identified as Andred Beita a gang of kidnappers killed one person along Ibese-Itori Road in Ogun State.
1 killed as gunmen abduct Swiss expatriate, driver in Ogun
The kidnappers reportedly succeeded in abducting the expatriate and his driver after exchanging fire with the police escort attached to a farm in the area.
The escort attached to the Chairman of Olabel Farms was said to have run into an ambush while on the escort of the VIP from Ilaro.
A source, who spoke to ThePunch about the incident said, “On sighting the policemen attached to the man, the gunmen opened fire on them, and in the ensuing shootout, a Swiss expatriate attached to the farm, Andred Beita, and his driver, who was simply identified as Ifeanyi, were abducted by the gun-wielding kidnappers.
“Two staff of the company, Ishaya Ibrahim and Michael Kujore, sustained gunshot injuries and were rushed to hospitals.”
Kujore was said to have been rushed to State Hospital in Sagamu, where he was confirmed dead as a result of the gunshot injuries, while Ibrahim was taken to Hossannah Hospital, Ilaro, where he is said to be responding to treatment.
