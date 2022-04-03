RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 killed, 8-yr-old baby wounded in Ebonyi as Police engage gunmen in shootout

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Police Command in Ebonyi has confirmed that gunmen attacked a construction company in Ikwo Local Government Area of the state.

1 killed, 8-yr-old baby wounded in Ebonyi as Police engage gunmen in shootout [Information Nigeria]
1 killed, 8-yr-old baby wounded in Ebonyi as Police engage gunmen in shootout [Information Nigeria]

The Command’s Public Relations Officer, DSP Loveth Odah, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Saturday in Abakaliki that the incident happened on Friday.

Recommended articles

“One of the hoodlums was killed, while others escaped with bullet injuries during the gun duel. A police officer was injured and in critical condition at a hospital.

“The hoodlum came on a motorcycle to the construction site in Ikwo community and started shooting sporadically in an attempt to kidnap a site supervisor, Mr Derry Gee, who is 34 years old.

“Thank God, the mobile police officers attached to the company were able to repel the attack.

“The wounded police officer was hit by bullet on his leg. Unfortunately and regrettably, an eight-year-old baby around the area was fatally wounded.

“The command is massively investigating the matter. The state CID is already on top of the matter and possibly the hoodlums will be arrested,” she said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Vote out governors opposing LG autonomy, NULGE urges Nigerians

Vote out governors opposing LG autonomy, NULGE urges Nigerians

Train attack: 2 more passengers confirmed safe as NRC vows to rescue others

Train attack: 2 more passengers confirmed safe as NRC vows to rescue others

Niger Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage

Niger Emir rescues 2 girls from forced marriage

Ramadan: Rest after eating Sahur to avoid crashes, FRSC advises Muslims

Ramadan: Rest after eating Sahur to avoid crashes, FRSC advises Muslims

After denying his rumoured presidential bid, Emefiele’s campaign intensifies

After denying his rumoured presidential bid, Emefiele’s campaign intensifies

Lagos residents raise alarm over danger posed by abandoned vehicles

Lagos residents raise alarm over danger posed by abandoned vehicles

Buhari is Nigeria's best president ever - Katsina Governor Masari

Buhari is Nigeria's best president ever - Katsina Governor Masari

We'll make sure votes count in Ekiti, Osun governorship elections - INEC

We'll make sure votes count in Ekiti, Osun governorship elections - INEC

Tambuwal didn't divert N198bn, Sokoto govt reacts to allegation

Tambuwal didn't divert N198bn, Sokoto govt reacts to allegation

Trending

I want to have s*x with my husband but my lesbian partner says no - Woman cries

Sad woman

Nigerians mourn medical doctor killed in terrorists' attack on Kaduna-bound train

Dr Megafu Chinelo was one of the victims killed by terrorists during attack on Kaduna-bound train. (Twitter/Chinelo)

Wife vanishes as husband butchers her secret lover to death after catching them in bed

File photo (Man holding machete)

EFCC arrests 120 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu

EFCC arrests 120 alleged internet fraudsters in Ibadan, Enugu. [Twitter:EFCC]