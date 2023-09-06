1 dies, others sustain injuries as police clash with youths in Lagos

The fight was said to have broken out in the early hours of the day, after which there was a temporary blockage of major expressways along the corridor as angry youths set bonfires on the highways.

Although the cause of the fight was not known, some aggrieved youth had taken to the streets to protest the current hardship occasioned by the high cost of petrol. As part of the demonstration, the youth reportedly prevented vehicular movements on the busy port corridor.

To, however, prevent their action from grounding economic activities across the country, it was gathered that the policemen were immediately deployed to the scene but the situation got out of hand.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another account of the incident claimed that the policemen shot at a driver for refusing to part with a usual amount of money paid to Taskforce. It was alleged that it was the shooting of the driver that triggered unrest in the area as his aggrieved colleagues took to the streets in protest.

Confirming the incident, Lagos Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Benjamin Hundeyin explained that Joint Task Force operatives that allegedly carried out the attack leading to the death and the hospitalisation of another victim were not from the state command.