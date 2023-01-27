ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 dies, 2 injured as articulated vehicle crashes, bursts into flame in Kogi – FRSC

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Federal Road Safety Corps (FRSC) has confirmed one person dead and two others injured on Thursday when an articulated vehicle crashed and went into flame in Kogi.

91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC
91 die in 119 road accidents in 2018 — FRSC

Stephen Dawulung, the Kogi FRSC Sector Commander, confirmed the incident to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) in Lokoja.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

He described the incident, which involved nine persons, as “very unfortunate.”

Dawulung said that the two jured persons were evacuated by FRSC personnel to Honey Cold Hospital for medical attention, while the corpse of a motorcycle operator crushed by the truck was handed over to his family.

“The incident, which occured at exactly 12.40 p.m of Thursday left the truck, a car and three motorcycles burnt.

“The high speed with which the truck driver came with was the main cause of the multiple incidents, which first started with the crushing of one okada rider carrying a passenger.

“As he couldn’t control the truck, he went ahead and crushed two other okada men before crossing to the opposite direction, where he crashed into a car, which bursted into flame immediately.

“Unfortunately the truck that was fully loaded with Fertilizer caught fire also, burning the goods and the motorcycles involved in the crashes, ” the sector commander said.

He appealed to motorists to avoid speeding and carelessness while on the highway.

Dawulung said the truck driver should have known that he was already in Lokoja and ought to have slowed down to avoid accident.

“This is the reason why as a corps, we penalize traffic offenders to serve as deterrent to other motorists,” he said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

2023 Presidential candidate bags Forbes Academic Award

2023 Presidential candidate bags Forbes Academic Award

Atiku in Ebonyi, restates commitment to power devolution, restructuring

Atiku in Ebonyi, restates commitment to power devolution, restructuring

Lagos 2023: PDP governorship candidate meets Igbo traders, seeks support

Lagos 2023: PDP governorship candidate meets Igbo traders, seeks support

Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC arrests 7 suspected black marketers in Jos

Fuel Scarcity: NSCDC arrests 7 suspected black marketers in Jos

Buhari: History will be kind to me

Buhari: History will be kind to me

EFCC secures 166 convictions, recovers N1.4bn in Kano

EFCC secures 166 convictions, recovers N1.4bn in Kano

Nasarawa bomb blast: Death toll hits 40

Nasarawa bomb blast: Death toll hits 40

Adamawa governorship candidate, Aliyu Maina, is dead

Adamawa governorship candidate, Aliyu Maina, is dead

Atiku spent $120m on 2019 election day alone - Whistleblower

Atiku spent $120m on 2019 election day alone - Whistleblower

ADVERTISEMENT
2023 General Election Count Down!
00
Days
00
Hours
00
Minutes
00
Seconds
February 25, 2023
Election Day!
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

7 thugs shot dead

Ghanaian father shoots his son to death for allegedly being stubborn

The suspect was said to have locked her baby alone in the house to party with her friends

Police arrest lady for drugging her baby with tramadol to go clubbing

Stock photo: Source (Alamy)

Confusion hits family as woman divorces husband, marries daughter’s boyfriend

Teacher (Stock photo)

'Dirty teacher’ – Judge screams, sentences teacher to life imprisonment for defiling 8 pupils