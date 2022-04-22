1 dead, vehicles burnt as tanker explodes on Lagos-Abeokuta expressway

The explosion, according to eyewitnesses, happened when the petrol-laden tanker spilled its content while negotiating a bend to Ayinde Oil Filling Station at Ajegunle.

In that process, the tanker caught fire when people started to scoop the spilled fuel which had spread through makeshift structures on the roadside.

A shop owner in the area, Samuel Adeyemo, stated that the explosion happened around 3:00am when people were trying to scoop the spilled fuel.

He said, “I have a shop here. I was told that the fire started around 3am, but by the time I got here, my shop had been razed.

“When the fuel started pouring down the canal, some people tried to scoop fuel. By the time the explosion happened, many of them were trapped and killed.”

“The spillage spread through some makeshift structures on the roadside and attracted residents who risked their lives to scoop the petrol with containers of various types resulting in the ensuing fire.

“Unfortunately, a male adult was recovered and suspected dead, likewise three various brands of vehicles involved in the Fire aside the Tanker and Shops,” Margaret Adeseye, the Director of Lagos Fire and Rescue Service, stated as she confirmed the incident.

Speaking further, Adeseye added that the situation was brought under control by the Agege, Ikeja and Alausa Fire crews of the Lagos State Fire and Rescue Service with the use of tactical Firefighting application of Chemical Foam Compound to suppress the Fire.