Four days after fire broke out at a petrol station in Ogba area of Lagos State, a petrol tanker burst into flame at Obalende on Friday, May 1, 2020.

The tanker belonging to the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) was reported to have tipped before it caught fire.

According to Punch, the petrol tanker caught fire near an Oando filling station at Obalende.

Officials of the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency who spoke to the newspaper disclosed that one person died, adding that many people secured varying degrees of injuries.

Details later...