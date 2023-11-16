ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 dead as building collapses in Oyingbo, Lagos

Bayo Wahab

LASEMA says no one was injured in the collapse.

LASEMA officials at the site of the building that collapsed in Oyingbo. [TheWhistlerNigeria]
LASEMA officials at the site of the building that collapsed in Oyingbo. [TheWhistlerNigeria]

Recommended articles

According to a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the victim died from the impact of the collapse.

The agency added that no one was injured in the collapse.

An internal suspended beam in a room collapsed at about 7:45 am due to the ageing and lack of maintenance of the structure.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The building has been cordoned off and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has been contacted,” LASEMA said.

The agency added that a search and rescue operation has commenced.

Building collapse is a common occurrence in Lagos and this is not the first time such incident would happen this year.

Nearly two months after a 500-room building in the Ketu area of Lagos State collapsed.

The building at Agboye Estate on Oduntan Street, Ketu, first caved in following torrential rain that greeted the state from Friday, September 15 to Saturday, September 16, 2023.

ADVERTISEMENT

The following day, while residents of the building were trying to salvage their belongings, the building crumbled again, destroying another structure beside it.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

Tinubu is empathetic, committed to minimising pains of reforms on Nigerians - Wale Edun

Benue Govt denies allegations of youths throwing stones at Governor Alia

Benue Govt denies allegations of youths throwing stones at Governor Alia

We inherited tough period, it's a matter of time, things will get better - Ribadu

We inherited tough period, it's a matter of time, things will get better - Ribadu

Road crashes in Ondo reduced by 4.6% in 9 months - FRSC

Road crashes in Ondo reduced by 4.6% in 9 months - FRSC

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

House of Reps demands Service Chiefs' personal appearance in sectorial debate

5 times in history when NLC, TUC presidents were detained, imprisoned

5 times in history when NLC, TUC presidents were detained, imprisoned

Dream of father of hybrid rice takes root in Africa

Dream of father of hybrid rice takes root in Africa

Anambra Govt arrest man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14 year old girl

Anambra Govt arrest man for allegedly defiling, impregnating 14 year old girl

NASS committed to providing affordable houses for all Nigerians - Tambuwal

NASS committed to providing affordable houses for all Nigerians - Tambuwal

Pulse Sports

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Elaine Thompson-Herah disrupts the internet with fire pictures of her beauty

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

Better than Nunez and Son - Super Eagles star Taiwo Awoniyi makes top 10 best Premier League strikers’ list

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

I played with Messi and against Ronaldo but this guy is the greatest: Alexis Sanchez reveals the true GOAT

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Your job is to play! ex-Aston Villa manager slams Chelsea legend Mikel Obi for recent comments

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

Luis Diaz, Mikel Obi and 5 other football stars whose relatives were kidnapped

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

Company driver returns to work the next day after $50m lottery win, says 'I can’t leave'

File photo: Deep well

Angry man jumps into deep well after quarrel with wife, corpse retrieved 5 hours later

The truck was loaded with 600 bags of cement [Facebook/ BUA cement]

Motorboy absconds with truck loaded with 600 bags of cement

Wife seeks divorce, wants husband to write undertaking over threat

Wife seeks divorce, wants husband to write undertaking over threat