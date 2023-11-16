1 dead as building collapses in Oyingbo, Lagos

According to a statement by the Lagos State Emergency Management Agency (LASEMA), the victim died from the impact of the collapse.

The agency added that no one was injured in the collapse.

“An internal suspended beam in a room collapsed at about 7:45 am due to the ageing and lack of maintenance of the structure.

“The building has been cordoned off and Lagos State Building Control Agency (LASBCA) has been contacted,” LASEMA said.

The agency added that a search and rescue operation has commenced.

Building collapse is a common occurrence in Lagos and this is not the first time such incident would happen this year.

Nearly two months after a 500-room building in the Ketu area of Lagos State collapsed.

The building at Agboye Estate on Oduntan Street, Ketu, first caved in following torrential rain that greeted the state from Friday, September 15 to Saturday, September 16, 2023.

