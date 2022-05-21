1 dead as another building collapses in Lagos

The incident occured on Freeman Road, in the afternoon of Saturday, May 21, 2022.

According to The Punch, the building was said to be under construction before it crashed to the ground.

It was also gathered that one survivor was pulled out of the building which collapsed after downpour in the area.

The Lagos Territorial Head of National Emergency Management Agency, Ibrahim Farinloye, who also confirmed the incident said “One rescued alive and one died. Responders are on the way.”

Building collapse has become a frequent occurrence in the Lagos metropolis in recent months with three incidents recorded across the Yaba, Ebute-Metta, and Okota area claiming 15 lives.

Recall that aout 50 people had died when a 21-storey building on Gerard Road, Ikoyi collapsed on November 1, 2022.

No fewer than 10 persons also lost their lives on Sunday , May 1, 2022, when a three-story building on Ibadan Street, Ebute Metta, came down.

Days after the incident, Pulse reported that the Lagos state government placed an immediate ban on approval for structures above two stories in the Ebute-Metta East and West of the state.

The state Commissioner for Physical Planning and Urban Development, Dr Idris Salako, said in a statement that, “The soil and topography, the low water level and effects, as well as the inability of structures in this area to bear loads above three floors, were considered in arriving at this decision.”