RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Ogun Traffic Compliance and Enforcement Corps (TRACE) says a driver died and two other persons sustained injuries in a lone accident on the Lagos-Ibadan expressway on Tuesday.

1 dead, 2 injured in accident on Lagos-Ibadan expressway/Illustration. [vanguardngr]
Truck crushes motorcyclist to death on Lagos-Ibadan Expressway. [vanguardngr] Pulse Nigeria

Mr Olusola Ojuoro, Mowe-Ibafo Divisional Commander of the corps, told the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) that the incident happened at about 6.03 a.m.

Recommended articles

Ojuoro explained that the accident occurred when the driver of a car marked KMR508XA going to Lagos lost control due to punctured tyre and it ran into the bush.

The body of the victim had been taken to Idera Hospital, Ogun, while the survivors are receiving treatment at the same hospital,” he said.

Ojuoro noted that the road crash could have been averted if the driver was not speeding and he cautioned motorists against speeding.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Shatta Wale and Nima boys allegedly attack contractors for not letting him pass (VIDEO)

Buhari and the fear of another coup, war in Nigeria [Pulse Contributor's Opinion]

How gunmen who killed Jonathan's ex-aide Gulak were gunned down

Meet the Himba tribe that offers FREE SEX to guests and doesn't bath

Gunmen kill ex-Enugu High Court Judge Nnaji after dragging him from car

'Simi gave birth to herself'-Simi and Adekunle Gold stun Twitter as they reveal the face of her look-alike daughter for the first time

Adekunle Gold and Simi celebrate daughter as she turns 1

NECO Registrar Godswill Obioma is dead

Police say Gulak left hotel without security escort