1 dead, 15 rescued as Lagos boat hits submerged shoreline concrete

News Agency Of Nigeria

Officers from the Search and Rescue Unit of the Lagos State Waterways Authority and other volunteers are still at the location carrying out further rescue operations.

Mrs Wuraola Alake of the Public Affairs Unit of LASWA made the disclosure in a statement on Wednesday in Lagos.

Alake said that the accident occurred around the Power Line Corridor on the Lekki- Ikoyi Link Bridge.

She said that the mishap took place at 6.50 p.m. when an Ibeshe-bound passenger ferry named T-Ben, which departed Addax Jetty, had a collision with the submerged shoreline concrete.

“Fifteen out of the 17 passengers said to be on board this boat have been rescued, with one casualty confirmed.

“Rescue effort is ongoing as at the time of issuing this statement.

“Officers from the Search and Rescue Unit of the Lagos State Waterways Authority and other volunteers are still at the location carrying out further rescue operations,” she said.

She said that officers from the Marine Unit of the Nigeria Police Force and Lagos State Emergency Management Agency were at the LASWA office to hand over the recovered female corpse to the Lagos State Environmental Health Monitoring Unit.

