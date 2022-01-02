1 Bethel Baptist High School still with bandits as CAN confirms release of 120

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday, Hayab recalled that in the early hour of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.

He said the number of the released students includes one student who was freed on Dec. 28, 2021 and another one who was freed on Jan. 1.