RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Metro

1 Bethel Baptist High School still with bandits as CAN confirms release of 120

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

The bandits released one of the two students in their den yesterday.

Abducted Bethel Baptist High School students regain freedom (TheCable)
Abducted Bethel Baptist High School students regain freedom (TheCable)

The Chairman of the Christian Association of Nigeria (CAN), Kaduna State, Rev. John Hayab, has confirmed that 120 abducted students of Bethel Baptist High School in Kaduna State have been freed so far.

Recommended articles

In a statement issued in Kaduna on Saturday, Hayab recalled that in the early hour of July 5, 2021, bandits invaded the school located at Maraban Damishi, Chikun Local Government Area of Kaduna State and kidnapped 121 students.

He said the number of the released students includes one student who was freed on Dec. 28, 2021 and another one who was freed on Jan. 1.

“With the release of these two students, a total of 120 students have regained their freedom so far and only one student is still with the bandits,” he said.

Authors:

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

NIS says scarcity of international passports will end by March

NIS says scarcity of international passports will end by March

2023: Over 2,500 Muslim clerics offer prayers for Tinubu in Kano

2023: Over 2,500 Muslim clerics offer prayers for Tinubu in Kano

Adeboye says God hasn’t told him who’ll be President in 2023

Adeboye says God hasn’t told him who’ll be President in 2023

2022: Okowa assures Deltans of better days

2022: Okowa assures Deltans of better days

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

FCT minister tests positive for COVID-19

Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital

Omisore pays N3.3m to free 88 patients from Ile-Ife hospital

2023: Sen. Ogba joins governorship race in Ebonyi

2023: Sen. Ogba joins governorship race in Ebonyi

NLC warns FG against imposing anti-people policies in 2022

NLC warns FG against imposing anti-people policies in 2022

Irabor commends troops, members of armed forces for securing Nigeria in 2021

Irabor commends troops, members of armed forces for securing Nigeria in 2021

Trending

Man flogged mercilessly at Circle for buying iPhone 13 with counterfeit cash (video)

Man receives excruciating lashes at Circle for buying iPhone 13 with counterfeit cash (video)

Get Ericsther Phones in Ghana to return Cassidy’s iPhone to her – Ben Dotsei Malor appeals

Get ERICSTHER PHONES in Ghana to return Cassidy’s iPhone to her – Ben Dotsei Malor appeals

I approached her and she said GHC400 per night – Man writes about booming prostitution in Ho

I approached her and she said GHC400 per night – Man writes about booming prostitution in Ho

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime

3 teenage students arrested for allegedly setting ablaze Bolt driver admit to the crime