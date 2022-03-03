Male lawmakers don’t have respect for women, says minister

She, however, pointed out that her statement was not targeted at all the male members of the National Assembly but those who particularly voted against the gender bills during the plenary on Tuesday, March 02, 2022

Tallen said women though disappointed by the outcome, will continue to engage and strategize on the next line of action.

She said: “It clearly shows that the men that were against the bill don’t have any respect for women; it’s clear. But I am not generalizing; not all the men in the national assembly. We have the figures — 72 men in the house of representatives voted in support of the bill. So, I’m not generalizing.”

“We are saying that for those that don’t believe in it, we will continue to intensify advocacy for them to believe in gender equality and the role that women can play when they are on the decision table to make Nigeria better.

“Other strategies have also been put in place, which I will not disclose now. But we are putting strategies towards the 2023 elections. And we know what to do by the grace of God.”

The Bill titled ‘Act to Alter the Provisions of the Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, 1999 to Provide for Special Seat for Women in the National and State Houses of Assembly; and for Related Matters,’ failed after most of the lawmakers voted against it.