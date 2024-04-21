Rights group petitions NNPC to investigate staff member's luxury properties

Allegations suggest that Ms Waziri has purchased multi-million-dollar properties in Abuja and Lagos.

In a letter dated April 19, 2024, sent under the Freedom of Information Act (FOI), HURIWA seeks clarification on Ms. Waziri's employment status.

Amina Mohammed, the director of public media relations at HURIWA, signed the letter, expressing the organization's interest in verifying the allegations against Ms Waziri.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mohammed said, "It has come to our attention that Abeh Signatures Limited has accused Ms Waziri of flouting agreements and engaging in behaviours inconsistent with the standards expected of a public servant.

"To assist us in better understanding Ms Waziri's employment status with the Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) Limited and to ascertain the veracity of the allegations against her, we kindly request the following information under the Freedom of Information Act."

"Employment Status: Please provide details regarding Asabe Waziri's current employment status with NNPC Limited, including her position, department, and any relevant employment records.

"Salaries and Benefits: Kindly disclose Ms Waziri's salary scale, benefits package, and any additional compensation she receives from NNPC Limited.

"Date of Enlistment: Provide the date when Asabe Waziri was enlisted as a staff member of NNPC Limited, along with any records indicating her length of service.

ADVERTISEMENT

"Acquisition of Property: We seek clarification on how Ms. Waziri, as a public servant, allegedly acquired two units of residential property (specifically, units 3B and 3C, Abeh Signatures Apartments, 1 Mekong Close, Maitama Abuja FCT) valued at N260 million, as detailed in the aforementioned allegations. Sir, We would also be interested to ascertain the veracity of an unverified allegation that she made a purchase of a prized housing asset in Lagos. Kindly avail us of this information if this is credible and provable."

Other demands from NNPC

Meanwhile, HURIWA stressed the significance of openness to ensure accountability and serve the public's interests, urging the timely release of requested data as per the FOI Act (2011).

They guaranteed confidentiality for shared information, intending to aid the government in tackling reported misconduct and corruption by probing possible violations of ethical codes and ensuring answerability.