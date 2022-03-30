Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, during the testing of the unit one of the 700mw plant in Niger state, said the dam deployed the latest technology which has ensured the shortening of the completion of the core civil construction period by over two years.

According to him, some parts of the project were built using Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) from General Electric.

He said the implementation of the project will enhance the technical knowledge of Nigerian engineers in line with the Presidential Order No 5 as signed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jedy-Agba noted that the immediate benefits of the project to the people of Niger will include water supply schemes for community use, dry season farming and irrigation, flood control mechanism, aqua-tourism opportunities and increased economic activities.