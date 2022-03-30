RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zungeru Power Plant to deliver 2.63gw electricity annually, says FG

Ima Elijah

The implementation of the project will enhance the technical knowledge of Nigerian engineers.

Eight of Nigeria's 27 power plants have shut down days after data showed that the country's power sector lost N108billion to operational constraints.
Eight of Nigeria's 27 power plants have shut down days after data showed that the country's power sector lost N108billion to operational constraints.

The Zungeru hydropower project will generate 2.63 gigawatts electricity and employ 300 skilled professionals when completed for operations, the federal government has said.

Minister of State for Power, Goddy Jedy-Agba, during the testing of the unit one of the 700mw plant in Niger state, said the dam deployed the latest technology which has ensured the shortening of the completion of the core civil construction period by over two years.

According to him, some parts of the project were built using Original Equipment Manufacturers (OEM) from General Electric.

He said the implementation of the project will enhance the technical knowledge of Nigerian engineers in line with the Presidential Order No 5 as signed President Muhammadu Buhari.

Jedy-Agba noted that the immediate benefits of the project to the people of Niger will include water supply schemes for community use, dry season farming and irrigation, flood control mechanism, aqua-tourism opportunities and increased economic activities.

He thanked the Chinese government for the cooperation and synergy existing between China and Nigeria which had been pivotal to achieving the progress so far on the project.

Ima Elijah

