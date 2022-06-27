Zulum swears in 19 new Commissioners

The Chief Judge of Borno, Justice Kashim Zanna administered the oath of office on the Commissioners through the representation of a High Court Judge, Justice Fadawu Umaru.

The event also witnessed the swearing-in of a new permanent secretary, Alhaji Abu Abadam, a senior director at the ministry of water resources.

The governor urged the new officials to exhibit exemplary leadership and diligence in the running of government affairs.

He called on them to give him good advice to move the state forward.

He said all commissioners should form working relationships with their permanent secretaries.

He said the commissioners should hold regular meetings with stakeholders in their ministries and forward resolutions and recommendations to him through the office of the SSG.