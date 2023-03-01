ADVERTISEMENT
Zulum sets up committee to investigate Maiduguri market fire

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum of Borno has set up a 24-Member High Powered Investigation Committee on the Maiduguri Monday Market fire.

BREAKING: Maiduguri Central Market on fire.
BREAKING: Maiduguri Central Market on fire.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that a mysterious fire burnt down the entire complex of the market on Sunday.

This is contained in a statement on Tuesday by the Secretary to the State Government, Alhaji Usman Shuwa.

Shuwa said the committee is also to handle emergency relief assistance to victims of the fire.

He said the committee’s terms of reference include determine the immediate and remote causes of the fire disaster, to assess and ascertain whether or not there are specific individuals who may be directly or indirectly responsible for the incidence.

The committee, he said, is also to examine the magnitude of the fire incident and the extent of damage on the structures as well as assess the type of relief assistance to the victims of the inferno.

It would also determine the actual number of persons who suffered the losses and establish the amount of property each of the individuals lost to the fire disaster.

The committee have Engr. Zarami Dungus as Chairman, while the Secretary of Monday Market will serve as the Secretary of the Committee.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the Borno Government has released N1billion as relief package for the victims.

The Vice President-elect, Kashim Shettima and the Chairman of Tertiary Institutions Trustful (Tetfund), Kashim Ibrahim made personal donationx of N100million each.

NAN reports that the market established about 35 years ago as the Maiduguri Monday Market Ltd, the market, was rated as the largest in the North-east region, has continued to be the mainstay of the Borno economy.

News Agency Of Nigeria

