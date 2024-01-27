Zulum seeks collaboration with FG to boost electricity in Borno

Bolaji Tunji, Special Adviser, Strategic Communication and Media Relation to the Minister of Power said this in a statement in Abuja on Friday

Tunji quoted Zulum as soliciting the support when he visited the Minister of Power, Adebayo Adelabu in his office to explore areas of collaboration between the ministry and the Borno State government.

Zulum said that his administration had spent over N500 million on the purchase of transformers for different communities in the state.

He said that his visit was to explore more opportunities for working together with the Ministry of Power.

On his part, Adelabu expressed appreciation to the governor for the visit and reiterated his call for collaboration between the states and the Federal Government, especially in the provision of power infrastructure.

According to him, Zulum’s action has further confirmed the importance of collaboration between the states and the Federal Government in the provision of regular electricity supply to businesses and households in the country.

“The Federal Government is embarking on significant expansion projects on the transmission network to increase electricity supply to load centres.

“These grid projects will strengthen the transmission network and create alternative transmission corridors to avoid grid collapse,’’ he said.

The minister said that the Electricity Act of 2023 had made provision for Sub Nationals (States) to participate in the electricity market, adding that he looks forward to creating an enabling environment for states’ participation.

“By investing in transformers and electricity poles which is about grid extension, the governor has further confirmed our approach that states need to be involved in the provision of power infrastructure.

“We have further indicated to distribution companies that end-users must not be required to purchase equipment for the delivery of electricity.”

Adelabu said that power infrastructure must be provided by the distribution companies while there will be interventions from federal and state governments.

He also said that agencies such as the Rural Electrification Agency will also intervene in electrifying communities that are not commercially viable for distribution companies.

He urged the governor to look at the provision of security to protect power infrastructure in Borno.

“With reference to the destruction of power towers recently in the North East zone, which led to the death of security personnel and disruption of electricity to some states in the zones.