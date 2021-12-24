Zulum praises Borno residents for massively receiving President Buhari

Zulum, who gave the commendation while speaking to a group of stakeholders after the president’s visit on Thursday, said he was profoundly grateful to the people, especially residents of Maiduguri and Jere, who came out to show love to the president.

“Some people see the goodwill God has granted us only from a positive angle, but while it is a good thing, it also worries me a lot. Getting the love of the people is actually a delicate thing that demands reciprocating with sincere leadership.

“Insha’Allah, we will continue to reciprocate by standing for our people and making efforts to meet their needs.

“Most importantly, we are not relaxing on the issue of security. We are working 24/7 and we will not relax our efforts, insha’Allah,” Zulum said.

He said the Borno government discussed security matters with the president and also made some requests which the state would benefit from.

The governor assured the people that his administration would follow up on the requests.

He thanked Maiduguri residents for the inconveniences they experienced when their movements were restricted due to the Presidential movement.