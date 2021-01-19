The troops on Saturday laid ambush against the insurgents when they attempted to attack troops’ location at the outskirts of Marte on Saturday, killing dozens of them in seven gun trucks.

Zulum made the commendation when he paid a visit to Marte on Monday to commiserate with the people over the attack.

Represented by the Deputy Governor, Alhaji Umar Kadafur, he noted that the gallantry exhibition by the military in repelling the attack was worthy of commendation.

The governor urged them to maintain the tempo toward achieving lasting peace in the North-East.

He urged the people to consider the incident as an act of God and to remain calm and continue with their normal activities, stressing that the military are on top of the situation.