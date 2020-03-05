Zulum, in a statement issued by his Special Adviser on Public Relations and Strategy, Isa Gusau, on Thursday in Maiduguri, commended the military for inflicting decisive blow against Boko Haram on Wednesday, even when the insurgents ambushed from different directions in attempt to overrun the town.

The governor said he was impressed by the gallantry of the combined team of army, Air Force using fighter jets with the complementary efforts of the civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF) and vigilantes.

He noted that the army not only killed scores of the insurgents to prevent them from gaining grounds, but went the gallant step of taking the war to the insurgents even after they fled.

I find it compelling to salute our gallant soldiers of the Nigerian Army and Air Force, under Operation Lafiya Dole for a decisive blow against Boko Haram insurgents on Wednesday morning in Damboa town.

At about 6 a.m. yesterday; squads of the insurgents cleverly attacked Damboa from different directions, believing their ambush was going to succeed in over running the town.

Unfortunately; for the insurgents, they met a far more determined and battle ready military.

Soldiers of the army fought from the ground, the Air force quickly deployed fighter jets while volunteers in the CJTF and vigilantes complemented them.

At first stage; destroyed 13 fighting vehicles after killing scores of insurgents, who drove on them.

What I find even more impressive, was that after the insurgents retreated due to defeat, the military did not stay back, they remobilised and took the war to the fleeing insurgents and in the process, killed more insurgents and destroyed six more fighting vehicles, bringing to 19, the number of vehicles destroyed.

The insurgents were deprived of and we know what one vehicle used for fighting means to the Boko Haram, talk more of 19.

I salute our ground troops and Air Forces. I salute our volunteers who supported the military. I salute two volunteers, one each of the CJTF and Vigilantes who paid the supreme price in trying to defend Borno and Nigeria.

I commiserate with families of two women who died from stray bullets and wish those who sustained injuries a speedy recovery, Zulum was quoted as saying in the statement.

Zulum said proactive measures are being implemented to bring an end to the insurgency, and prayed God to usher in enduring peace and prosperity in the state.