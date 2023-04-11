The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zulum extends Borno teachers’ retirement age by 5 years

News Agency Of Nigeria

Gov. Babagana Zulum, has approved the extension of years of service of all teachers in Borno from 35 to 40 and from 60 to 65 by age whichever comes first.

Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]
Borno state Governor, Babagana Umara Zulum. [Twitter/@ProfZulum]

This is contained in a circular from the Borno State Teaching Service Board signed by the Permanent Secretary, Malam Yusuf Garga.

”The attention of all teachers is hereby drawn to the fact that Gov. Babagana Zulum, has approved the extension of years of service of all teachers in Borno from 35 to 40 and from 60 to 65 by age whichever comes first.

”All interested teachers willing to enjoy this are expected to write to the board through thier principals expressing thier interest and attach medical certificate of fitness from any government hospital,” the circular reads.

Such letters, it added are to be submitted to the board in person.

The News Agenct of Nigeria (NAN) reports that President Muhammadu Buhari assented to four Bills recently passed by the National Assembly including Harmonised Retirement Age for Teachers in Nigeria Act, 2022.

The act provides for the retirement age of teachers in the country.

Section 1 of the act, states that teachers in Nigeria shall compulsorily retire on attainment of 65 years of age or 40 years of pensionable service, whichever is earlier.

While the provisions of Section 3 of the act provides that the Public Service Rule or any Legislation that requires a person to retire from the Public Service at 60 years of age or after 35 years of Service shall not apply to Teachers in Nigeria.

