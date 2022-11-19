RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zulum expresses condolences over killing of UN aid worker by deranged soldier

Borno’s Gov. Babagana Zulum on Friday condoled with the UN over the killing of a humanitarian worker, Mrs Alem Muluseta, by a Nigerian soldier who ran amok in Damboa Local government Area of Borno on Thursday.

Gov Babagana Zulum of Borno State

“I am shocked and deeply saddened by the incident that happened in Damboa on Thursday.

“My condolence goes to the family of Mrs Muluseta, her colleagues at Medicine de Monde (France), and the whole Humanitarian Community and the UN, who continually make huge sacrifices to support our people.

My condolence also goes to the families of gallant soldiers who lost their lives in trying to restrain the perpetrator.

“This was a sad, isolated incident the like of which we have not seen before, and which may not be unconnected with the mental health of the soldier involved,’’ he wrote.

“The injured pilot has been adequately attended to and he is recovering well. We will do all we can to continue to support him to get what he needs until he recovers.

“I want to assure our partners and the general public that this is an isolated incident and the military is investigating what happened.

“We remain confident that our military and other security agencies are committed to ensure peace and security of lives and property in Borno.

“We will continue to work together with the military and with our partners to support mental health programmes in their theatres of operations,’’ Zulum added.

