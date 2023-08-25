ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Nigeria  >  News  >  Local

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

News Agency Of Nigeria

The Theatre Commander lauded the gesture, and assured that the facilities would be utilised to improve security across the state and the region.

Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.
Borno State Governor, Babagana Zulum.

Recommended articles

Zulum, who presented the vehicles on Friday in Maiduguri, said those to benefit from gesture include the military, police and other security agencies as well as Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters and vigilante.

He lauded the security agencies for their commitment towards peace restoration to the state and assured them of sustained support.

Also, Alhaji Ali Shettima, the Executive Secretary, Borno Security Trust Fund, said the fund established in 2019 procured the facilities.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Shettima, the fund is supporting security outfits in the state in the provision of logistics.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.- Gen. Gold Chibuisi, lauded the gesture, and assured that the facilities would be utilised to improve security across the state and the region.

“We will ensure it counts in the activities we are carrying out in our areas of responsibilities,” Chibuisi said.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: eyewitness@pulse.ng

Recommended articles

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

Apapa’s claim to LP chairmanship is false - Julius Abure's faction

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

P/Harcourt refinery to be back on stream December, Warri Q1 2024 – Minister

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Army warns troops against unprofessional conducts at checkpoints

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

Kwara boy with 9As in WAEC wins 15 awards at graduation ceremony

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

It's not too late to listen to the voice of reason, ECOWAS warns Niger junta

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Army confirms robbery attack on soldiers in Benin, says no money was stolen

Nigerians will witness improved power supply soon – Minister

Nigerians will witness improved power supply soon – Minister

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Oluremi Tinubu urges digital literacy for women

Pulse Sports

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

Delete your drafts — Lionel Messi fans tell Ronaldo fans as Inter Miami reach US Open final

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

I felt proud — Ashleigh Plumptre relives Super Falcons epic FIFAWWC clash vs England

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

Maduka Okoye: Most Handsome Nigerian footballer joins new club to revive career

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

‘One of the best strikers’- Ancelotti explains why Real Madrid did not sign Osimhen

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

Serena Williams: Tennis legend and husband welcome birth of their second child

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

OFFICIAL: Mason Mount injured and set to miss Arsenal clash

ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu [Presidency]

7 Tinubu's ministers whose portfolios caught Nigerians by surprise

General Overseer of the Deeper Life Bible Church, Pastor William Kumuyi.

4 words Kumuyi said that made Tinubu’s critics come for him

Woman and taxi driver used to illustrate this story [Pulse]

The turbulent relationship between e-taxi drivers and female passengers

President Bola Tinubu. [Twitter:@officialABAT]

Nigerians expect you to serve, deliver with integrity  —  Tinubu tells new ministers