Zulum donates 50 vehicles, 300 motorcycles to Army, others to fight terrorists

Zulum, who presented the vehicles on Friday in Maiduguri, said those to benefit from gesture include the military, police and other security agencies as well as Civilian Joint Task Force (CJTF), hunters and vigilante.

He lauded the security agencies for their commitment towards peace restoration to the state and assured them of sustained support.

Also, Alhaji Ali Shettima, the Executive Secretary, Borno Security Trust Fund, said the fund established in 2019 procured the facilities.

According to Shettima, the fund is supporting security outfits in the state in the provision of logistics.

The Theatre Commander, Operation Hadin Kai, Maj.- Gen. Gold Chibuisi, lauded the gesture, and assured that the facilities would be utilised to improve security across the state and the region.