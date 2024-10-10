Zulum approves ₦3bn death benefits, ₦70,000 minimum wage

Recommended articles
He also directed payment of ₦70,000 minimum wage to workers with immediate effect.
Zulum said this during a meeting with the Technical Committee on the implementation of the National Minimum Wage, on Thursday in Maiduguri.
He said the gesture aims to provide soccour to the families of deceased workers, adding that his administration had adopted proactive measures towards improving the welfare of the workers.
While presenting the cheque to the Nigerian Union of Pensioners, Zulum reiterated its commitment to settle the backlog of gratuities and an upward review of pensions to retirees.