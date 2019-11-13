The governor stated this on Wednesday when officials of the State Chamber of Commerce, Industries, Mines and Agriculture paid him a courtesy visit at the Government House, Gusau.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that there are a total of 15 ginneries in the state that have been abandoned for over a decade.

Matawalle said the state government had developed a plan for resuscitating abandoned industries in the state.

“One of our plans, which has already began, is the contractual agreement between us and the Afreximbank where a total of one billion dollars will be invested in the state.

“Already, the process for building a five star hotel in the state has commenced under this arrangement”, Matawalle said.

He said the state government would also develop a blueprint for proper exploitation of the state’s mineral deposits to ensure acceptable world best practices for the benefit of the state.

“This will also comprise of proper pricing policy and the establishment of a standard office for the business in the state”, he said.

He commended the state chamber of commerce and industry for its commitment to the Industrialisation drive of his administration.

While promising to support the chamber in its planed 10th domestic trade fair billed for next month, the Governor urged them to make it an annual event for the benefit of the state.

ALSO READ: Lagos killer disease claims 11 lives, 400 infected

“Trade fair is a major avenue through which the world will come to know our industrial, mineral and commercial worth”, he noted.

Earlier, the Chairman of the State Chamber of Commerce and Industries, Alhaji Abdullahi Maiwada commended Matawalle’s administration for bringing peace and harmony to the state.

He said with the attainment of peace, traders needed the state and federal government assistance to bring back their businesses.

“Your Excellency, as a result of banditry in the past, our members have been robbed of much of their capital, we have lost so much that we need the assistance of the government for us to bounce back”, he said.