On the 16th of December 2019 Zippy Logistics held a press conference at its warehouse in Lagos, Nigeria to announce the relaunch of its #ISPOTZIPPY campaign. At the campaign’s maiden edition in 2015 winners were flown to destinations including; London, New York and Paris.

For this year’s edition, winners will get to visit luxury destinations including; Seychelles, Zanzibar, Kigali, Cape Verde and Mauritius in other to promote tourism within Africa, The Campaign with is brought to you by Zippy Logistics in partnership with Providus bank and ShopRite stores will take place in Shoprite locations across the country and from the 16th till the 30th of December 2019.

Zippy Logistics relaunches #ISpotZippyCampaign

Speaking at the press conference Managing Director, Zippy Logistics, Kabir Shagaya, expressed his excitement about the relaunch saying; "It is our way of giving back to those who have indirectly supported our business. However, it is a part of a larger strategy which we are launching early next year. We at Zippy have noticed that the 2 biggest issues with modern trade retail in Nigeria are Logistics and Finance. Seeing as we have a solution that already addresses the logistics problem effectively, we alongside our partners at Providus bank have designed a product to allow supermarket vendors receive payment at point of delivery and not have to wait for their agreed payment terms with the supermarkets.”

This year’s campaign differs from its maiden edition in that, participants will be required to;

• Spot “Zippy Santa” in participating ShopRite locations,

• Take a picture with or of the zippy Santa with their purchase receipt from ShopRite visible and

• Post across all their social media with the Tag #ISPOTZIPPY.

• They must also be fallowing Zippy Logistics, Providus Bank, ShopRite on all social media platforms

Participating stores include; Shoprite Circle Mall, Shoprite Palms, Shoprite Surulere, Shoprite Maryland, Shoprite Ikeja, Shoprite Apapa, Shoprite Festival Mall, Shoprite Otta, Shoprite Jabi Lake, Shoprite Grand Towers, Shoprite Gateway Abuja, Shoprite Silverbird, Shoprite Wuse, Shoprite Kano, Shoprite Akure, Shoprite Delta, Shoprite Ibadan, Shoprite Ilorin, Shoprite Cocoa Mall, Shoprite Asaba, Shoprite Onitsha, Shoprite Enugu, Shoprite Owerri and Shoprite Abia. Winners will be announced every two days on Zippy Logistics social media pages

Since its inception Zippy Logistics has remained a premier provider of logistics and supply chain solutions across Nigeria and is well equipped to offer services in the areas of Procurement, Inventory Management, Warehousing, E-Commerce Services and Last Mile deliveries amongst other customised services. Zippy currently serves large modern trade and retail facilities nationwide such as Shoprite, SPAR, Game, Market square, Foodco and others.

