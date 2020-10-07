Nigeria once again recorded no COVID-19 fatalities for the third consecutive day on Tuesday, October 6, 2020.

According to an update by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the death toll remained at 1,113, a figure first recorded on Saturday, October 3.

A total of 118 new cases were recorded in 14 states across the country on Tuesday.

Lagos recorded the highest number of cases with 41, followed by Rivers with 19, Osun with 17, and Nasarawa with 13.

Other states that recorded new cases are Kaduna (5), Anambra (5), Edo (3), Ogun (3), Kwara (3), Ondo (3), Katsina (2), Niger (2), Plateau (1), and Akwa Ibom (1).

A total of 59,583 cases have been detected since February, according to Tuesday's update.

357 patients who have recovered from COVID-19 were discharged in the past 24 hours, raising the number of recoveries to 51,308.