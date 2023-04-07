The sports category has moved to a new website.
Zamfara's Gov. Matawalle appoints 41-man transition committee

News Agency Of Nigeria

The committee has former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Bashir Yuguda as Chairman.

Secretary of the State Government, Alhaji Kabiru Balarabe, stated in Gusau on Thursday that the committee has former Minister of Finance, Alhaji Bashir Yuguda as Chairman.

Dr Lawal Hussein, Permanent Secretary, Cabinet Affairs in the governor’s office serves as its Secretary, Balarabe stated.

The committee has the responsibility to ensure smooth hand over to the governor-elect, Dr Dauda Lawal, he added.

News Agency Of Nigeria

